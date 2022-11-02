A Los Angeles Superior Court judge has ruled that ‘Rust’ script supervisor Mamie Mitchell can pursue her negligence and other claims against Hollywood star Alec Baldwin, who fired a loaded gun on the New Mexico set of the indie Western last year that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.

The Tuesday’s ruling comes as the Santa Fe District Attorney continues to scrutinise the police report about the fatal shooting, which occurred on October 21, 2021 at Bonanza Creek Ranch, reports ‘Deadline’.

Alec Baldwin had filed a motion to be removed from the civil lawsuit filed in November 2021 by Mitchell, who was standing near Hutchins and Souza when the gun Baldwin was holding fired. Judge Michael E. Whitaker also denied a motion from Baldwin and his El Dorado Pictures Inc to strike the Rust script supervisor’s claim for punitive damages.

“Accordingly, the Court finds plaintiff’s allegations in the SAC (second amended complaint) demonstrates alleged despicable conduct carried out by the demurring defendants with a willful and conscientious disregard of the rights or safety of other sufficient to withstand a motion to strike,” the judge wrote in his final ruling.

“We are very happy that we won, and that the Court permitted us, over the objection of Alec Baldwin, to proceed in our lawsuit against him on our theories of assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence,” said Gloria Allred, one of Mitchell’s attorneys in the case. In addition, the Court, over Baldwin’s objection, allowed us to proceed against him for punitive damages.”

Lawyers for Alec Baldwin and El Dorado did not respond to a request for comment.

Rust, directed by Joel Souza, stars Alec Baldwin, Travis Fimmel, Brady Noon, Frances Fisher, and Jensen Ackles. The film first went on floors in New Mexico on October 6, 2021, but is currently on hold following the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins following a live round being discharged from a revolver being used on sets as a prop by the film’s lead actor. The film is expected to resume filming in January 2023.

