Actress Cheryl Himes and her husband, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., appeared to have sorted out their political differences and are now on good terms.

The 70-year-old, set to head the US Health Department under the Donald Trump administration, appeared half-naked in the background of a video Himes shared to promote her eco-friendly self-care company, Hines+Young.

The ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ star posted a short clip on her Instagram story, promoting a Black Friday sale for Hines+Young, the brand she co-founded with her 20-year-old daughter, Catherine Young.

Cheryl Hines, the co-star of Curb Your Enthusiasm, promotes products from her health and beauty line for Black Friday, while her husband, the Secretary of Health and Human Services-designate, Robert Kennedy Jr., showers behind her. pic.twitter.com/UNeZg38jWr — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 30, 2024

Cheryl Hines was Interrupted by RFK Jr. during the Shoot

The 59-year-old appeared to be interrupted in the first photo during her commercial shoot by Kennedy, who was partially visible in the background taking a shower, with Hines obscuring him in the foreground.

“You can’t take a shower; I’m doing a video! No, no, no, I’m doing a… You have to give me a second. I’m making a video for Hines+Young. Honey… 60% off,” she said, captioning her post as “H+Y content interruption” and “Oh Bobby,” along with a red heart and smiley face emoji.

Cheryl Hines is Also Offering Candles Bearing the ‘MAHA’ Trademark

The actress also shared an image of Hines+Young products, featuring a candle with a lid marked “MAHA,” representing Kennedy’s “Make America Healthy Again” movement. Hines tagged her company’s Instagram page and added the “MAHA” hashtag to the photo.

RFK Jr and Cheryl Himes Don’t See Eye to Eye on Political Issues

“One of the things that I’ve learned, especially about politics, is you’re not going to agree with somebody about everything, and it’s OK,” Hines said, per Fox News.

She joined Kennedy occasionally on the campaign trail after the former Democrat announced his candidacy for the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination in April last year. However, in October 2023, he announced dropping the bid and running as an independent candidate.

“We’ve learned to talk through it. Talk it out. Listen to each other. Sometimes, agree to disagree or say, ‘Oh, I’m going to think about that, and I hear what you’re saying,’ or ‘I don’t like how you’re saying it. I wish you’d say it differently,” Hines said about her and Kennedy being politically different. “So, I think it’s all about communication and just, you know, keeping your mind open and your heart open.”

The course of the presidential race shifted in August when Kennedy endorsed Republican presidential nominee and eventual President-elect Trump after suspending his campaign.

Hines expressed support for her husband and his campaign team at that time.

