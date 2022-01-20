‘Angels’ hitmaker Robbie Williams has recalled that he lost his virginity in “seconds” in his mum’s bed.

He told the ‘This Past Weekend’ podcast: “I took the girl back to mine and then I got scared, I was like, ‘I can’t do this.’

Robbie Williams added, “And then as she was leaving I saw all of my friends’ faces pointing and laughing at me and I was like, ‘No, I must do this.’ They were laughing because I wasn’t going to do it.”

“So I go upstairs and go into my room and it’s a single bed and we can’t fit on it, so I go into my mum’s. It was over in seconds,” Robbie Williams shared.

The 47-year-old singer shared he still remembers the girl fondly, and he even referenced her in one of his songs, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Robbie Williams added: “I put her name in a song of mine, perhaps I shouldn’t have done that because she’ll be a mum.”

The musician joked he later discovered a technique to help his performance in the bedroom.

“I’d have to have sex with people I didn’t fancy just to have long sex.”

