The Real Housewives franchise boasts a lot of popular names, including Kyle Richards, Teresa Giudice, Heather Dubrow, Tamra Judge, Shannon Storms Beador, and more. Ayda Field has often popped up as a potential name to star in the Beverly Hills edition, but nothing concrete comes of it.

Recently, Andy Cohen, the franchise’s executive producer, revealed that Bravo had offered the actress the opportunity to star on the show not one but five times. Here’s what the host disclosed and what the wife of Robbie Williams responded to after Andy’s surprising reveal.

Has Ayda Field Rejected The Real Housewives Offer Five Times?

During Ayda and Robbie’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Andy revealed that the network had offered her the role five years in a row, and she had declined each time. “Can I just be real and say that we’ve asked Ayda to be a real housewife of Beverly Hills like five times, five years in a row? Have we not?” Her husband then started chanting, “Do it, do it.”

Ayda Field Williams has turned down #RHOBH how many times?! #WWHL pic.twitter.com/LsJLcZVpfS — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) January 14, 2025

Ayda laughed and said, “A lot of pressure,” Andy added, “We keep asking, we’ll keep asking.” She said, “You gotta get him on board,” pointing towards Robbie. The host stated, “I know Rob has to come on” for it to happen. Andy continued, “I think you’re worried Robi will get too involved.” Ayda quickly agreed and said, “Oh, Rob will be in it.”

She further quipped, “He’ll be the house-husbands of Beverly Hills.” Andy was excited about the same and said, “YES!” Despite the fun conversation, it does not amount to much until Ayda accepts the offer to join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Bravo would be hoping for sixth-time luck.

Fans React To Andy Cohen’s Reveal About Ayda Field

Meanwhile, fans reacted to the video and shared their thoughts about it. One user wrote, “Yes, do it. They’d be a great addition. I always enjoy them on their talent show! He has a different hairstyle in the back, I see: cool. Andy, they’d add spice to the show & say goodbye to Sutton & Garcelle,” referring to Beverly Hills castmates, Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais.

Another felt, “LOVE ROBBIE WILLIAMS! He and Ayda are better than the dreck currently on BH. Give them a show and build around them, do not add them to the grifters and phonies of BH.” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently airing its 14th season, and it has received a good response from viewers due to the drama between Kyle and Dorit.

