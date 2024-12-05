The friction between Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky keeps building up. Since they announced their separation, the former couple have not been on good terms. The tension between The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Star and Dancing With the Stars alum continues.

During the latest episode of RHOBH, Richards comments on Umansky’s new living arrangement since he moved out of their shared home. Here’s what the reality television star had to say to her former partner.

Kyle Richards Questions Mauricio Umansky’s Living Arrangement Post Moving Out

In the scene, the two were chatting in the living room. Even though the attempt was to make honest and friendly conversation with one another, the tension between them was palpable. “I think of you in this condo with no dogs, no gate training. You have no responsibilities over there. Free as a f**king breeze, aren’t you?” Richards quipped.

Umansky did not respond and instead laughed it off. She then told him she might consider moving some of her stuff into his closet now that he had moved out.

For the uninitiated, Umansky moved out of their house in May this year. He signed a six-month lease on a condo and promptly moved in. During a podcast, Richards divulged that the house was different without him.

Kyle Richards On Living Without Mauricio Umansky

“You know, I’m used to having a lot of chaos and stuff going on around my house, and the day that he moved out was just strange,” she revealed. The socialite added that it was an adjustment considering it wasn’t just Umansky who had moved out. Their elder daughter, Alexia Umansky, also moved out.

In a confessional during the episode, the 55-year-old mused that this was an attempt to figure out their feelings. The six-month lease gave them a time frame to sit with their feelings in their own space and figure out what the future of their relationship would look like. Richards added that maybe they would get back together, or perhaps they won’t. She wasn’t sure but was willing to see where it went. When they first announced the split, fans were left shocked.

Kyle Richards And Mauricio Umansky’s Relationship Timeline

Richards and Umasky revealed that they were getting separated in October 2023. This decision surprised Netizens because the two remained steadfast and strong for years while other cast members split up. The couple met in 1994 and tied the knot in 1996. They have three daughters together. Richards has another daughter from her previous marriage.

Though the pair is still legally married and has not applied for divorce, they don’t have plans to get back together. Apart from the differences and a strained relationship, Umansky has also been spotted dating around. Their separation announcement came 27 years into their marriage. For more such updates, check out the Hollywood News section.

