Pop star Ariana Grande is on cloud nine, not just in her professional life. Apart from the blockbuster success of her recent film Wicked, she is supposedly pleased with her relationship with Ethan Slater. Even though their equation started with a controversy, they’re very content.

The Positions hitmaker has been enjoying Wicked’s box office domination with Slater, who also played a supporting role in the film. She is reportedly “madly in love” with the Spongebob Squarepants actor and wants to make things official between them. Here’s everything we know about it.

Does Ariana Grande Want To Marry Ethan Slater?

According to Life & Style magazine, Grande is considering a future with Slater. “Ariana is madly in love and very eager to marry Ethan. It’s just a matter of timing it right,” a source claimed. They added that Slater’s divorce from his former wife was officially done in September of this year, and now he can marry Grande. “They’ve both been talking quite openly about how they plan to spend forever together,” the insider further alleged about the couple.

Does Ariana Grande Plan To Have Kids With Ethan Slater?

The report also claimed that he could propose to her on Christmas based on the assumed “loud hints” dropped by Grande that she wanted a ring as a gift. “She’s talking about their future kids a lot,” the source added. They mused that since Slater is already the father of a child, she had the opportunity to “try out the stepmom role, and she says she loves it.”

Additionally, the insider alleged that everyone is expecting them to marry each other by next year so they can start planning their family. The report also claimed the couple would have a “big princess wedding” and pointed out that Grande is traditional, so the wedding is essential for her to consider having kids with Slater. Both of them were married when they first met for Wicked, which led to widespread assumptions that they cheated on their respective partners with one another.

Ariana Grande And Ethan Slater’s Previous Marriages

For the uninitiated, Grande has been married to real estate agent Dalton Gomez since May 2021. On the other hand, Slater has been married to his high school girlfriend Lilly Jay since 2018, and they have a child together. There were several rumors about the timeline of their blooming romance and how it coincided with when they were still married to Gomez and Jay.

The duo faced backlash, hate, and trolling online as several reports about the situation surfaced. During the press tour, Grande and Slater addressed the phrase and expressed their hurt by the blame and assumptions despite nobody knowing the truth about the situation. As of now, both of them are legally divorced and still together.

