Yes, Jennifer Lawerence revealed that her gritty, raw look for Winter’s Bone, which earned her an Oscar nomination at just 20, came down to skipping shampoo. Talk about dedication!

In 2010, Winter’s Bone director Debra Granik was hunting for authenticity to bring the brutal Ozark world to life. Enter Lawrence, whose willingness to look rough around the edges made her stand out. It was just what the role needed. Playing Ree Dolly, a determined teen fighting to save her family home, Lawrence delivered a performance so raw and honest that it stunned audiences and the Academy.

But Lawrence has always been unapologetically herself. Whether it’s cracking jokes about sweaty horse butts or calling Woody Harrelson’s yoga swing a “sex swing” the first time they met, she’s got a knack for making an impression. Her Hunger Games co-stars can vouch for her quirky charm, too. Josh Hutcherson recalled their first phone call, from catheter jokes to a zombie apocalypse rant—classic J-Law energy.

Her bold personality even extends to her friendships. Zoë Kravitz, her X-Men: First Class co-star, once walked into Lawrence’s apartment only to find her dropping a towel and hopping in the shower mid-conversation. “And she drops her towel, gets in the shower, and starts shaving her legs, totally naked. She was like, ‘Are we here yet? Is this OK?” Lawrence asked, casually shaving her legs. For Zoë, it was peak Jennifer—no pretense, just pure authenticity.

That authenticity shined in Winter’s Bone, where Lawrence’s gritty portrayal of Ree put her on Hollywood’s radar. Her commitment to the role, from unwashed hair to horseback riding through rugged Ozark terrain, paid off big time. The film became a critical darling, and Lawrence’s performance cemented her status as one of her generation’s most talented young actors.

Even as her career skyrocketed, Lawrence stayed grounded. Between horseback rides in Malibu and reminiscing about her childhood ponies (like Muffin, the “mean little bitch”), she’s always kept it honest. From her first pony to her first Oscar nod, Jennifer Lawrence’s secret weapon has always been her ability to embrace her genuine self— whether in life or on screen.

So, next time you’re skipping a wash day, remember that sometimes, being messy is all you need to shine. Just ask Jennifer Lawrence.

