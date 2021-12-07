Keeping Up With The Kardashians was a popular reality show which ran successfully for over 20 seasons, entertaining the audience with its high-voltage drama. The show features multiple fights but there is a specific one that shook the internet to the core. This fight was between Kim Kardashian and her older sister Kourtney Kardashian, which ended in a heated physical fight.

For the unversed, Keeping Up With The Kardashians was a reality show which premiered in the year 2007. The show covered a series of important life events linked to the Kardashian-Jenner family from marriages and ugly break-ups to pregnancies. It was on air for 14 years with 20 seasons before the plug was pulled in June 2021.

In the 18th season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian got into an ugly fight while they were discussing work commitments. Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and Kourtney were sitting around in the bedroom and talking about Kylie’s health when the argument broke out.

Kim was of the opinion that she and Khloe never mess with work commitments no matter what but Kourtney does not really care much about it. The reality star said, “If I were on my deathbed, I would still show up…Mom is so used to … me and Khloe, whenever, if we’re sick…”. She then looked at Kourtney who was only sitting just a few inches away and added, “you don’t care about stuff.”

The statement really pissed off Kourtney Kardashian, making her cuss and jump to her feet, demanding answers from Kim. She said, “You act like I don’t do sh**. You have this narrative in your mind. No, no, no, I will literally f*** you up if you mention it again.”

Kourtney Kardashian went on to hit Kim Kardashian, which eventually developed into an intense fistfight. Kourtney reportedly dug her nails into Kim’s skin which pissed her off instantly. Even though Khloe was trying to separate them from hurting each other, Kim ended up slapping Kourtney multiple times across her face. Here’s a look at the video.

