Dabzee is recognized for his popular tracks such as “Illuminati” from Aavesham, “Vatteppam” from Mandakini, and “Manavaalan Thug” from Thallumaala, among others. Recently, he became embroiled in a controversy surrounding his song “Blood.” The original version, performed by Dabzee, received negative feedback from the audience, leading to the release of a new version sung by Santhosh Venky. Both versions are now available on YouTube. For more details, refer to this article. Dabzee is taking a break from the music industry.

He announced his hiatus through a social media post, stating that he would be taking a one-year break to focus on personal growth and creativity. He believes that this time away will allow him to find new inspiration, recharge, and return with fresh ideas. He also shared his enthusiasm about the opportunities that the future holds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dabzee (@dabztories)

Dabzee, whose real name is Mohammed Fasil, is 33 years old. He began his music career with the song “Manavaalan Thug” from the movie Thallumaala. Originally from Malappuram, Dabzee worked a typical 9-to-5 job in the Middle East before leaving it behind and fully pursuing his passion for music.

