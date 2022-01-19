It takes a special talent to be Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas in the world. The couple who a month back celebrated three years of their wedding has been in the public eye forever. The two made news most recently when the rumour mill went out all guns blazing claiming that their relationship is going through a rough patch and might lead to a split. This was after Priyanka dropped Jonas from her name on social media. Turns out that wasn’t really the case.

Advertisement

Amid all the break-up and split rumours, there were also rumours that the two are planning to start a family. But if the latest reports now are to be believed, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are of course keen to start a family but not so soon, they are taking it slow. Their main focus now is their respective blooming career. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Advertisement

“Nick and Priyanka know the drill about being in a Hollywood relationship,” a source close to the couple tells Hollywood Life, “and that everything they do will be speculated on and looked at in each and every way.”

The source added, “But when it comes to their relationship. they give each the attention it deserves. [Their relationship] is happy and healthy with so much love surrounding it.” Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are still both “very interested in a future family together,” but presently, their focus is on their busy careers. Plus, enjoying time with each other when they aren’t working is what works for them right now. They are on their own pace and aren’t going to be rushed or be pushed into a place where their fans want their relationship to go. All is well with Nick and Pri, and it is really nice to see.”

Meanwhile talking to Vanity Fair last month, Priyanka Chopra Jonas opened up on dropping Jonas from her name on social media. She said, “Because of the noise of social media, because of the prevalence that it has in our lives, I think it seems a lot larger than it is.” Calling the split rumours a “professional hazard.” She added, “I think that we give it a lot more credence in real life, and I don’t think it needs that.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Spider-Man: No Way Home Box Office: Beats Black Panther To Become 4th Highest-Grosser Ever In The US!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube