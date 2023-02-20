Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas was seen grooving as her American pop star husband Nick Jonas performed on stage in Las Vegas.

She attended Jonas Brothers’ Las Vegas concert. A clip shared on a fan account shows Priyanka grooving at her place dressed in a shimmery silver dress and paired it with a black fur overcoat.

Nick shared several pictures with Priyanka Chopra and some solo pictures from the concert on Instagram and captioned it: “Vegas with you”.

Posting his pictures on her Instagram Stories, Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrote: “You are the wings I need to fly away.”

Priyanka and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018. They entered parenthood after welcoming Malti Marie Chopra Jonas into their lives via surrogacy in January last year.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be seen in ‘Love Again’ and the series ‘Citadel’. She will also be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’.

