After 26 years of the original 1998 film, Practical Magic, starring Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman, the Owens women are finally returning to reprise their roles for a sequel. Warner Bros. recently announced a follow-up movie to the 1998 classic, directed by Griffin Dunne.

The movie was adapted from Alice Hoffman’s 1995 novel of the same name and followed Bullock and Kidman as Sally and Gillian Owens as witchy sisters, raised by their aunts after their parents’ death. The plot revolves around a supernatural cover up after Bullock unintentionally drugs and kills Kidman’s abusive ex-boyfriend, forcing them to reanimate his corpse.

Akiva Goldsman, who is best known for writing films like 2004’s I, Robot and 1995 Batman Forever, is the writer of the sequel. Additionally, Kidman and Bullock will likely be the producers alongside Denise Di Novi as well as the stars of the sequel, as per Variety.

The excitement among fans rippled on Sunday as news surfaced on TikTok that Practical Magic is now digitally available and streaming on Max. Later in the day, the big news revealed that Practical Magic 2 is officially under development. In 2019, HBO Max was planning to adopt a Practical Magic spinoff series, Rules of Magic, based on Hoffman’s prequel novel. However, the series eventually faded into obscurity in Hollywood, but the fandom has remained vibrant and active.

In the last 26 years since its release, Practical Magic has garnered a cult following, particularly because of its memorable soundtrack. Notably, it features a score by Alan Silvestri and Stevie Nicks’ original song If You Ever Did Believe alongside her re-recording of Crystal. The movie narrates the story of the Owens family, a group of women endowed with magical abilities yet burdened by a dark family history.

After a pregnant Maria Ownes is left abandoned by her lover, she casts a spell on herself that she will never again feel the agony of love. According to Practical Magic lore, “As her bitterness grew, the spell turned into a curse. A curse on any man who dared love an Owens woman.” After that, enter Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock, the two sisters determined to break that curse and liberate themselves from this oppressive burden of this spell.

