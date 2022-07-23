Just as Amber Heard filed an appeal of the verdict of Johnny Depp’s verdict, the Pirates of the Caribbean star has also appealed to overturn Heard’s single count of defamation that she won during the high-profile defamation trial. It seems like there is no end to the legal battle between the former couple that started after the Aquaman 2 actress claimed of been abused by Depp.

The actor slammed a defamation case against Amber as her accusations led to him losing his reputation and work. The case lasted for weeks, and by the end of it, the jury announced the verdict in favour of the Fantastic Beasts actor. JD won $10.35 million as damages, while Heard received $2 million over her counter-claim.

While Johnny Depp celebrated the win and said that he got his life back, Amber Heard shared her disappointment over it. It is also no secret anymore that the actress doesn’t have enough money to pay the sum. Just recently, she officially filed a notice to appeal the verdict. Her lawyers noted that there were errors made in the court, which means a re-trial is needed.

However, Johnny Depp’s legal team stuck to their words of finding the trial only fair. Now, as per some new court papers, the Pirates of the Caribbean star clapped back with an appeal of his own, seeking to overturn Amber Heard’s $2 million win. It is said that Depp is hoping to nullify the award the jury handed Heard over her claims that Depp’s lawyer made false and damaging comments about her, such as calling the abuse accusations a “hoax.”

The May 2022 defamation trial had the whole world watching history being made in front of them. What one thought was the end of their legal drama, was only a step forward to more of it. Meanwhile, recently a study showed that Heard, who faced massive trolls and hate from Depp supporters, was targetted through coordinated harassment.

