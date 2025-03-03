The controversies and snubs did not go hidden from this year’s 97th Academy Awards. At the same time, nominations itself was marred by some snubs. Be it Angelina Jolie and Nicole Kidman losing out on their Best Actress nominations to Paul Mescal missing out on a nomination for Gladiator 2. However, the main ceremony also saw some snubs, be it in the awards or in the Memoriam which honors the actors who passed away recently. Here is looking at the major snubs that grabbed eyeballs at the Oscars 2025

Oscars 2025 Snubs

Demi Moore Losing The Best Actress Award

Demi Moore was the top prediction for this year’s Best Actress recipient, but she lost the award to Mikey Madison for Anora. This came as a shocker to some. Not only this but it also low-key confirms the ‘horror’ curse at the Oscars wherein the genre never ends up winning in the main categories.

My heart broke as much as Demi Moore’s did when she didn’t hear her name. This was her year for sure. Horror always getting unfairly treated! #Oscars #Oscars2025 pic.twitter.com/HWlQzBbcef — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) March 3, 2025

Michelle Trachtenberg Not Being Included In The Memoriam

Many fans were inevitably upset that the late actress Michelle Trachtenberg was not included in the Oscars 2025 ‘In Memoriam’ segment. She passed away on February 26, 2025, at the age of 39. Apart from her, Tony Todd, Shannen Doherty and Olivia Hussey were also not included in the segment. Fans called it outright ‘disrespectful’ on social media.

the Oscars not honoring Michelle Trachtenberg in the memoriam is absolutely disgusting pic.twitter.com/Q0qlNpxZQD — nostalgia (@whyrev) March 3, 2025

The Wild Robot Losing Out To Flow

Fans were convinced that The Wild Robot would take it home in the Best Animated Feature category. But instead, Flow won in the same category at the Oscars 2025. This was also Flow’s first Academy Award for a Latvian film.

the wild robot deserved 💔 pic.twitter.com/p5I8kKdezg — mari (@loverrycore) March 3, 2025

Nosferatu’s Snub Did Not Go Unnoticed

The horror flick was nominated in four categories at the Oscars 2025. This included Best costume design, cinematography, hair styling and production design. But it did not end up winning in any of the categories. The ‘horror curse’ at the Oscars is indeed real.

nosferatu costume design you’ll always be the winner in my heart pic.twitter.com/CidJHN4yjm — ؘ (@antlercain) March 3, 2025

A Complete Unknown Too Faced A Big Disappointment

The Timothee Chalamet starrer was nominated in 8 major categories at the Oscars 2025. Some of it included the Best picture, actor, supporting actress, director, costume design, adapted screenplay, and sound. However, it also failed to secure any win in these prominent categories.

nosferatu costume design you’ll always be the winner in my heart pic.twitter.com/CidJHN4yjm — ؘ (@antlercain) March 3, 2025

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Oscars 2025: Sean Baker Triumphs, Sets A New Benchmark With Anora’s 5 Victories!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News