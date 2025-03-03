Mikey Madison bagged the Best Actress Award for Anora at the 2025 Oscars. While congratulations have been pouring in for the young actress, she has also achieved a unique record for her kitty at the age of 25. Yes, you heard that right! She becomes the 9th youngest actress to win an Oscar.

Other Actresses In This List

The other actresses who have found a place on this list include:

Marlee Matlin who won an Oscar at 21 for the 1986 film Children Of The Lesser God in the year 1987.

Jennifer Lawrence who won an Oscar at 22 for the 2012 film Silver Linings Playbook in the year 2013.

Janet Gaynor who won an Oscar at 22 years and 222 days for 7th Heaven (1927), Sunrise (1927) and Street Angel (1928) in the year 1929.

Joan Fontaine who won an Oscar at 24 years for the 1941 film Suspicion in the year 1942.

Audrey Hepburn who won an Oscar at 24 years and 325 days for the 1953 film Roman Holiday in the year 1954.

Jennifer Jones who won an Oscar at 25 years for the 1943 film The Song Of Bernadette in the year 1944.

Grace Kelly who won an Oscar at 25 years and 138 days for the 1954 film The Country Girl in the year 1955.

Hilary Swank who won an Oscar at 25 years and 240 days for the 1999 film Boys Don’t Cry in the year 2000.

Mikey Madison now occupies the 9th position on this list after surpassing Christie who had won an Oscar at the age of 26 for the 1965 film Darling in the year 1966. As is clear in the list, the majority of these records were established during the 1940s and 1950s. There was a 13-year-long gap until Jennifer Lawrence and Hilary Swank won in the current century. This makes Mikey Madison the youngest Oscar Best Actress winner since over a decade ago.

The Mikey Madison starrer Anora certainly emerged as the biggest winner of the Oscars 2025. Apart from the Best Actress Award, it also won the Best Picture. Sean Baker also went on to win the Best Director for the same.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Oscars 2025: Host Conan O’Brien Trolled Online For His Hindi Greeting For The Indian Fans, Netizens Say, “My Ears Are Bleeding…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News