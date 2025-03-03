Adrien Brody has etched his name in Oscar history, securing his second Academy Award for Best Actor with his role in Brady Corbet’s sweeping post-war epic, ‘The Brutalist.’

Brody, even at 51, not only cements his status as a two-time winner but also holds onto a record he first set over two decades ago, still being the youngest actor to ever claim the prize, a title he earned in 2003 with ‘The Pianist’ at 29 years and 343 days old.

The Oscar for Best Actor goes to Adrien Brody! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/O95NtIsleQ — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025

Adrien Brody Holding Onto a Historic Record

Brody’s competition this year came in the form of Timothée Chalamet, who, at 29, could have snatched that record away had he triumphed for his turn as Bob Dylan in ‘A Complete Unknown.’

Instead, Brody joins an exclusive club of actors with a flawless Oscar record across multiple nominations, a list that includes Vivien Leigh, Hilary Swank, Kevin Spacey, Luise Rainer, Christoph Waltz, Helen Hayes, and Mahershala Ali.

Adrien Brody is a two-time Oscar winner. pic.twitter.com/Dg2RTb7E6O — A Shot. (@ashotmagazine) March 3, 2025

Adrien Brody’s Complex Role in The Brutalist

In ‘The Brutalist,’ Brody brings to life László Tóth, a Hungarian modernist architect whose journey through war-ravaged Europe leads him to the United States. There, he’s tasked with an ambitious commission—a sprawling community center, complete with a chapel and swimming pool, a tribute to the late mother of wealthy patron Harrison Van Buren, played by Guy Pearce.

The film not only traces Toth’s professional battles but also delves into his tumultuous marriage to Erzsebet (Felicity Jones) and his complex relationship with his mentor.

The performance has been widely celebrated, with The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw hailing Brody’s “angular fierceness and passion,” calling it a defining moment in his career, one that even surpasses his Oscar-winning turn in ‘The Pianist.’

Adrien Brody calls out antisemitism and racism while accepting his second Oscar for Best Actor: “I pray for a healthier and happier and more inclusive world. And I believe if the past teaches us anything, it’s a reminder to not let hate go unchecked.” pic.twitter.com/TNvtvUTcJx — The Persian Jewess (@persianjewess) March 3, 2025

Adrien Brody’s Unprecedented Dominance Amid Controversy

In the lead-up to the Academy Awards, Brody dominated the season, collecting nearly every major prize, including the Golden Globe, Critics Choice, and BAFTA. However, his near-flawless streak hit a bump when Chalamet claimed the Screen Actors Guild award just a week before the Oscars.

The film, not without its share of controversy, sparked debate in January when it was revealed that AI had been used to refine the Hungarian accents of Brody and Jones.

Director Brady Corbet was quick to downplay concerns, assuring audiences that the performances remained entirely those of the actors.

📸 Timothée Chalamet, Colman Domingo, Adrien Brody, Ralph Fiennes and Sebastian Stan in the audience during the 97th Annual #Oscars pic.twitter.com/sTJzWPJrD4 — Sebastian Stan Archive (@sebstanarchive) March 3, 2025

Hollywood’s biggest night, the 97th Academy Awards, unfolded under the sharp wit of Conan O’Brien, but it was Brody’s moment in the spotlight that will be remembered, as an actor who, decades after his first triumph, continues to redefine his legacy.

