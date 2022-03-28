Jessica Chastain, who won the honour for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her work in biographical drama, ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ at the 94th Academy Awards, shared that in difficult times like the one which the entire world is going through, she feels inspired by her character’s radical acts of love.

The coveted award was presented to her on Sunday night by the legendary actor, Anthony Hopkins. As she accepted the award, Jessica took to the stage to give a speech, broadcast live from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Jessica Chastain thanked her “brilliant” co-star Andrew Garfield and drew the audience’s attention towards the topic of suicide which continues to be the leading cause of death in the US.

Jessica Chastain said, “So many people out there feel hopelessness and alone and suicide is a leading cause of death in the United States. It’s touched many families.”

She added, “It’s touched mine and especially members of the LGBTQ community. we’re faced with discriminatory and bigoted legislation that is sweeping our country with the only goal of further dividing us. There’s violence and hate crimes. In times like this, I think of Tammy and I’m inspired by her radical acts of love.” she added.

Jessica Chastain preceded over fellow nominees — Olivia Colman for ‘The Lost Daughter’, Penelope Cruz for ‘Parallel Mothers’, Nicole Kidman for ‘Being the Ricardos’ and Kristen Stewart for ‘Spencer’ — for the win.

