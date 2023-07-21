Christopher Nolan’s years of hard work, Oppenheimer, has finally hit the theatres and fans cannot keep calm. The movie, which stars Cillian Murphy in the lead role alongside an ensemble cast, is touted to be one of the biggest films of the decade. Despite a friendly box office battle with Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, the movie has received exceptional reviews from critics. While there are high expectations with the movie’s box office collection, it might be hampered as the movie has been leaked and is available for illegal download online.

Apart from Cillian Murphy, the movie also stars Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Rober Downey Jr, Florence Pugh and more. It seems that Nolan has delivered a lot more with the movie than what the audience had expected from his art of filmmaking.

The celebrated director has even suggested a few seats and screens for the best experience. However, as per a report by Times Now, Oppenheimer has been leaked online. Its full HD version is available for download on various sites, including Filmyzilla, Tamilrockers, Movierulez, Telegram and more.

The movie is facing the wrath of piracy with its videos being downloaded on torrents. Many users are searching for keywords such as Oppenheimer Free Download, Oppenheimer MP4 HD Download, Oppenheimer Telegram Links and many more, with the film available in various qualities: 1080p, 720p, 480p, 360p and 240p.

Christopher Nolan has indeed put a lot in Oppenheimer, which is a biographical thriller based on the life of theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer. Oppenheimer played a crucial part in developing the first nuclear weapons as a part of the Manhattan Project. There is a massive buzz around the film in the world but it being leaked online might affect its collection in India. Ahead of the movie, it was Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 that fell prey for piracy.

We here at Koimoi, strictly condemn such practices and advise our readers to enjoy the movies in theatres or on their designated OTT platforms.

