All music fans were left in tears in 2016 when British-Irish band One Direction broke up. The band initially consisted of five members, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne. But, in 2015, Zayn Malik parted ways from the band a year ahead of their official breakup. After their break up, the band’s members are now pursuing their individual careers. Check out their net worth here.

One of the most popular boy bands, One Direction, was formed in 2010 on the platform of The X Factor. Throughout the six years, they received a lot of love from fans and released some smashing hits.

According to a new report by Just Jared, each member of the musical group still has a net worth of millions of dollars. Here are the band’s members’ net worth ranked from lowest to highest.

Liam Payne

Liam quickly found success after his exit from the band with his debut single, Strip That Down. He even collaborated with many for his voice but earned money at a slow pace. Liam currently has an estimated net worth of $ 70 million.

Niall Horan

While Niall Horan did not get a quick start to his career after 2016, he did not stop working toward his passion for music. The singer has recently signed to be a coach on the American reality TV show, The Voice. He is also gearing up to release his third solo album and his estimated net worth is $ 70 million.

Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson has also had a string of collaborations after One Direction’s break up. The singer has two solo albums in his name. Talking about his estimated net worth, it is the same as Niall and Liam, $70 million.

Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik was the first member to exit the group in 2015 and also among the most popular musicians. The singer has so far released three albums and various singles to date. His tracks have also topped several musical charts, including Billboard Hot 100. Zayn’s net worth is estimated at $75 million.

Harry Styles

Harry Styles indeed need no introduction. His career trajectory has gone only up after his exit from the group. Apart from breaking several records with his tracks, the singer has also won various accolades. His net worth is approx $120 million.

