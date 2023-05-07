Taylor Swift has been in the headlines for several weeks due to her alleged breakup with Joe Alwyn. Within two months of her reported breakup, reports of the singer dating Matty Healy began making rounds. As Matty was even present at Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Nashville, netizens now believe that he was there for Phoebe Bridgers and not the Love Story singer. Here’s what made netizens believe so.

For the unversed, Taylor and Joe reportedly broke up in February. However, the two have not addressed the reports yet, except for Taylor giving a thumbs up to a fan and asking her if she is doing okay.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taylor Swift is currently travelling the country as a part of her Eras Tour. Recently, during her Nashville leg of the tour, Matty Healy joined Phoebe Bridgers on stage, per Buzzing Pop. During the concert, Matty and Phoebe shared a kiss on lips, leaving netizens stunned.

Phoebe Bridgers and Matty Healy kissed during her set at Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ second show in Nashville. pic.twitter.com/Isuw3nTYmq — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) May 7, 2023

In the clip, Phoebe Bridgers could be season marching towards Matty and kissing him. Another picture of the two locking lips is also going viral. Take a look:

He is there for Phoebe not Taylor

God please let it be true pic.twitter.com/bY6fBeRYcc — aya 💜 | fan acc. (@IMN0TALLT00WELL) May 7, 2023

Seeing the clip and the picture, a Twitter user wrote, “He is there for Phoebe, not Taylor God please let it be true,” while another penned, “So he was dating Phoebe and not Taylor I knew Taylor wouldn’t do that.”

A third user wrote, “……something is going on here….. and i do not like the sounds of it……………”

“Oh this confirms everything,” wrote a fourth one.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Jennifer Lopez Was Once Labelled As ‘Rudest’ Celebrity Passenger As She Allegedly Refused To Acknowledge A Flight Attendant: “She Turned Her Head Away & Told Her Personal Assistant…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News