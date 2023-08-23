Scarlett Johansson is the undisputed queen of box office. She’s left behind superstars like Michael B Jordan, Robert Downey Jr and Tom Cruise amongst others to become the highest grossing actor of all time. But 2023 has witnessed an interesting transition as Sandra Bullock is so far the highest-paid actress of the season. Check out the top 10 below.

It has been a busy phase for Sandra Bullock, who delivered The Lost City last year, where she was also involved as a producer. The action-adventure comedy starred Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt, and Daniel Radcliffe, amongst others and turned out to be a successful box office affair earning $190 million worldwide. On the other hand, she was a part of Bullet Train starring Brad Pitt, Joey King amongst other big names. Even though the action comedy received mixed response, it added $239 million to its worldwide collections.

And with other brand endorsements and profits, Sandra Bullock with earnings of $70 million has been ranked #1 in the list of Highest Paid Actress of 2023, as per various online sources. The list is followed by Scarlett Johansson, who’s earned $56 million so far with Asteroid City and North Star (yet to release).

The latest addition to the list is Margot Robbie, who has reportedly earned $50 million via her latest billion dollar affair Barbie. While her other earnings remain unknown, what we’re sure about is she’s definitely in the Top 3.

Sofia Vergara had only one release this year with Strays. But she’s been busy with America’s Got Talent and 18th season of Germany’s Next Topmodel. Her multiple projects have accumulated about $43 million salary.

Cameron Diaz ($42 million), Angelina Jolie ($35.5 million), Reese Witherspoon ($35 million), Gal Gadot ($31.5 million), Julia Roberts ($30 million), Jennifer Lawrence ($28 million) respectively are the others in Top 10.

