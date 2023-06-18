Actor Neil Patrick Harris has turned 50 and celebrated his milestone birthday in style with his husband, David Burtka.

In an Instagram post, Burtka, 48, paid tribute to the last 50 years of Harris’ life, as well as those yet to come.

“I can not believe you are 50!! Happy Birthday,” he captioned a smiling photo of the couple on a boat.

“You still look so damn hot. You continue to surprise me on how amazing you are. As we both grow older, our connection gets deeper and our love grows stronger. Let’s keep laughing through the next 50.”

In a second photo, a young Harris is pictured holding a birthday cake with a cheesy smile.

“NPH Is Turning 50,” it read.

Harris left his own loving response in the comments.

“You’re the best. Thanks, my sweet husband! What you’ve done for my birthday has been remarkable. Love you!” he wrote, according to People.

Harris posted a shirtless pic of himself on his Instagram feed to show off his 50-year-old physique. “Fifty. Let’s GO,” he wrote.

The actor’s celebrity friends chimed in to wish him well as he steps into a new decade.

Comedian Amy Sedaris also sent a message of congratulations. “Baby! Happy Birthday Have fun tonight.”

Harris and Burtka tied the knot in 2014. They’ve since welcomed twins Harper Grace and Gideon Scott, who are currently in their pre-teen years.

