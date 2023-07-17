Tom Cruise is famous for doing death-defying stunts on his own, as we saw from his vertigo-inducing ‘off the cliff’ scene in Mission: Impossible 7.

Braving stunts that could even lead to his death, Tom has managed to pull off incredible stunts, but he has suffered several injuries in the bargain, says ‘The Daily Telegraph’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tom Cruise, who’s 61 but fitter than most men half his age, is not 100 per cent indestructible, after all.

Here’s a roster of the injuries he suffered during the filming of Mission: Impossible 7 part one:

Torn shoulder while jumping across a cliff face at the Dead Horse Point in Utah, USA.

Two cracked ribs when he slammed into the side of a car in the bridge explosion scene.

Bruised an ankle while running from the exploding aquarium.

Broke an ankle while jumping between building roofs.

Mission: Impossible 7, however, will be remembered for the scene where Cruise jumps off a bike in the sky and then parachutes to the ground or that intense train sequence at the end.

And this is just the beginning. Director Christopher McQuarrie had said earlier that “Dead Reckoning – Part Two” will feature even wilder stunts as the actor is seeking to outdo himself.

The Hollywood action star’s thrill-seeking adventurous side had even scared his MI 7 co-stars, who had said they feared that he might either suffer a horrible injury or they may even possibly lose him.

Well, the stunts seem to have done wonders for the box-office earnings of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part One.

It has raked in $235 million worldwide since its July 12 release and made over 60 crores in India.

Ethan Hunt seems to be zipping through the record books (and it hasn’t been released in the Chinese market yet!).

Must Read: When Emily Blunt’s ‘T*ts’ Did Not Agree With Her Strip Scene & Had To Be Removed Against Makers’ Original Plans!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News