Millie Bobby Brown has become a household name over the years for her portrayal of Eleven in the science fiction horror series Stranger Things on Netflix. The actress recently turned nineteen years old. She was around twelve years old when she started doing the Netflix series. People saw her grow up in front of their eyes. She has become a gorgeous young lady with amazing talent, but that didn’t stop her from defying the random woes of a regular woman. She, too, suffers from one of the major problems in every girl’s or woman’s life, breakouts, acne, and pimples.

The fans look up to their favourite celebrities, and from afar, they look flawless, devoid of mundane problems we common people face. But when they share moments from their lives, giving us a peak and showing that it is like any other regular person, it certainly boosts our confidence. Recently, Millie Bobby shared a clip on her social media with no makeup and no filter, which is winning hearts for owning her skin condition. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has over 60 million followers on her Instagram, and she recently shared a video clip of hers where she is showing her pimples, and her skin is unhappy with her. Finally, she shows how she treats them by using clay masks and stickers on them. After treating her acne, she puts on her huge, stylish glasses to bid goodbye to her fans. The post has been winning loads of appreciation from her fans and netizens online. She shared the clip with the caption, “embracing the imperfections with @florencebymills.” For the unversed, Florence by Mills is the name of the beauty product line of the actress, which makes vegan beauty products only.

Check out the clip here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

Reacting to Millie Bobby Brown’s pimple-treating post, one of the netizens wrote, “I’m so happy she does this I feel so much more normal now”. Another user commented, “Imperfections??? I see none.” A third user wrote, “SHE IS SOOO HUMAN.” A fourth fan of the British actor commented, “thanks for being real.” A fifth user wrote, “Legend.”

However, another thing that came to be noticed by some of the netizens is her accent. Millie Bobby Brown mostly had her American accent throughout the video. She even switched between British and American accents sometimes. Pointing that out, one wrote, “girls losing her British accent”. Another wrote, “Off topic…but it’s so cool to me when she switches accents unintentionally.” One of them commented, “who’s turning my British girl as an American .” Anyway, she is a queen of hearts who has won us over and over again over time.

Millie Bobby Brown was last seen in Enola Holmes 2, streaming on Netflix. Fans are eagerly waiting for the final season of her superhit show, Stranger Things. Till then, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Henry Cavill Approached By James Gunn To Return To DCU But Not As Superman? Here’s The Wild Twist

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News