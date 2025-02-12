Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games over the weekend, where the Duchess of Sussex seemed to address recent remarks from former President Donald Trump with a rather public display of affection toward her husband.

Meghan, while sitting in the cold Canadian stands, wrapped herself in a long cream trench coat and cuddled close to Harry, before leaning in for a kiss that captured the attention of the crowd. She also got into the spirit of the event, energetically shaking blue pom-poms, but her affection toward Harry was what really sparked conversation.

Meghan Markle grabs Prince Harry and kisses him on the lips after noticing the camera on her during the Invictus Games. pic.twitter.com/SKh9rCDnEl — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) February 9, 2025

Meghan Markle’s Vexatious PDA Triggers Online Criticism

Meghan and Harry’s PDA, however, didn’t go unnoticed on social media. Critics quickly pointed out how the 40-year-old appeared to lean away from his wife when she hugged him.

One commenter noted the apparent discomfort, sharing a screenshot of the moment with the caption, “Body Language 101. Dunce of Sussex leans away and feels genuine emotions as the Troll of Sussex poses and pretends.”

Body Language 101 Dunce of Sussex leans away and feels genuine emotions as the Troll of Sussex poses and pretends.https://t.co/apck7qh419 pic.twitter.com/AWJjc850t6 — Royal Thoughts (@InsightfulWatch) February 9, 2025

Another user questioned, “Why doesn’t Meghan Markle ever do this during her own events? Veterans & Military officials DON’T DO PDA. Look at Harry’s arms next to his body, he doesn’t even want Meghan kissing him.”

Why doesn’t Meghan Markle ever do this during her own events ?? Veterans & Military officials DON’T DO PDA Look at Harry’s arms next to his body, he doesn’t even want Meghan kissing him pic.twitter.com/RJTrStklMk — MeghansMole©️ (@MeghansMole) February 8, 2025

One particularly skeptical remark suggested, “IMO she’s ‘lovebombing’ him. She hasn’t looked this doe-eyed at him since their engagement.”

Donald Trump’s Recent Criticism of Meghan Markle

The affectionate moments came shortly after Trump publicly criticized Meghan, calling her a “terrible” wife, and, in a statement regarding Harry’s immigration status, announcing that he wouldn’t intervene in Harry’s case.

“I don’t want to do that,” Trump told the New York Post on Friday, February 7. “I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible.”

Meghan has previously criticized Trump in the past, calling him “misogynistic” and “divisive” during a TV appearance ahead of the 2016 election.

President🇺🇸Trump will NOT deport Prince👑Harry citing his marriage to Meghan Markle saying: “I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible.” 😂😆🤣 pic.twitter.com/qLuO3e2Huk — Giordano Bruno (@GioBruno1600) February 8, 2025

Despite the drama surrounding them, the Invictus Games, founded by Prince Harry in 2014 to honor wounded veterans, went off without a hitch.

This year’s event in Vancouver, which included winter sports for the first time, welcomed over 500 competitors from 23 countries.

The ceremony featured performances by Katy Perry, Chris Martin, and others, although a few technical glitches in the livestream didn’t dampen the overall excitement.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Anne Hathaway Was Punched By Kate Hudson In Bride Wars Set Sparking On Set Feud Rumors: “I Hit Her…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News