Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with their public appearances or social media PDA. The two are head to toe in love with each other and leave no chance to flaunt it to their fans while giving major couples goals. Now, MGK shared pictures of himself with girlfriend Megan celebrating Halloween 2022 and dressed as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. In the video that he shared on Instagram, he is licking Fox’s b**bs while snorting c*caine (which we are presuming is fake) off them. Scroll below to watch the video and netizens reaction to it.

For those of you who don’t know, Pam and Tommy were once upon a time the hottest and most-talked about celebrity couples in Hollywood. They were married for three years after which Pam filed for divorce after Lee was charged with with spousal and child abuse. Now coming back to the topic, MGK and Megan stole the show with their Halloween costumes and looked incredible together.

Sharing the picture and the video on Instagram with Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly captioned it, “happy Halloween virgins 👼🏼”. In the video, MGK is snorting c*caine off Megan’s b**bs and later licking it with his tongue.

Take a look at his post below:

Reacting to Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s Halloween post on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “This is not okay to promote to your fans and it’s even worse for the children they both have. Highly disappointed, really not a fan of you anymore at this point. This is f–ked.” Another user commented, “Dude…seriously with the drugs??? That’s not even cool. It’s just pathetic.” A third user commented, “Not cool with the snorting and having teens idol you.”

What are your thoughts on MGK snorting (presumably fake) c*caine off Megan’s b**bs on his latest Instagram upload? Tell us in the comments below.

