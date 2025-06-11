Materialists isn’t just the most stylish breakup movie of the summer; it’s a full-blown emotional cage match. And yes, fans are already spiraling. With Dakota Johnson caught between Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal, the internet’s basically split into two highly emotional factions. Team Chris. Team Pedro. No chill anywhere. And with an 89% on Rotten Tomatoes and early buzz calling it “sharp,” “charming,” and “surprisingly honest,” it’s clear Materialists isn’t just delivering a love triangle, it’s weaponizing it.

Directed by Past Lives filmmaker Celine Song, Materialists drapes its drama in designer threads and glossy New York lighting. But beneath the glow is something stickier: questions about money, love, and whether choosing security makes you a sellout. Johnson plays Lucy, a top-tier NYC matchmaker who’s all about fiscal chemistry — until her love life turns into client chaos.

Enter Harry (Pascal), a unicorn billionaire with actual emotional range. Then boom, enter John (Evans), the broke ex-boyfriend who still looks like he walked off a magazine cover but now caters weddings for rent money. The triangle is chaotic, relatable, and kind of brutal. Fans aren’t just watching; they’re projecting.

Materialists Flips the Rom-Com Script with Evans, Pascal, and a Gold Standard Heroine

Let’s be honest. When you put Captain America and the internet’s favorite zaddy in the same love story, people are going to pick sides. And Song knows exactly what she’s doing. She’s not just rehashing rom-com clichés; she’s flipping them. Lucy’s rules? Whoever she marries has to be wealthy.

And yet, the film refuses to villainize her. She’s not a gold digger; she’s a realist living in an unforgiving city, calculating survival like it’s a spreadsheet. The brilliance is that Materialists don’t punish her for that. Instead, it lets her unravel, slowly and quietly.

Evans, meanwhile, leans into vulnerability. His John is scruffy, soulful, and totally unequipped to compete financially which makes him the film’s emotional anchor. Pascal’s Harry? Effortless, rich, and surprisingly not a jerk. He’s the safe bet that still feels like a dream.

Materialists Makes Love vs. Money Feel Like the Real Romance

The thing that sets Materialists apart is that it doesn’t pretend there’s a right answer. Love vs. money. Passion vs. practicality. All of it’s messy. And in

Song’s hands, it’s also deeply funny. She brings the same emotional intelligence from Past Lives but wraps it in something flirtier, fizzier, more A24-with-a-side-of-Prosecco.

Yes, the second half may stumble with a few neat resolutions, but it’s the ride that counts. The tension. The charm. The fantasy of choosing between two perfect but completely different men and the horror of knowing you’d probably mess it up either way.

So, will Lucy pick Chris Evans or Pedro Pascal?

Honestly? Who cares. We’re already too emotionally invested to be rational.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Superman Budget Revealed: Is James Gunn’s Reboot The Most Expensive DC Film Yet?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News