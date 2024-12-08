Yes, you read that right, the duo, Marcus Jordan and Nicole Murphy, was seen enjoying the second annual We the Best Foundation x Jordan Golf Classic in Miami on Friday.

The pair continued the celebration at Club E11EVEN following the event, where they were seen dancing together and sitting closely in a booth.

Okay, now! 👀 Marcus Jordan is seemingly trading Uncle Scottie’s ex-wife, Larsa Pippen, for Eddie Murphy’s ex-wife, Nicole Murphy. See more photos of their lil' handsy night out: https://t.co/xKzoZ1bKUd 📸: BACKGRID pic.twitter.com/t3ChCzTtpl — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) December 6, 2024

Marcus Jordan Shared Details About His Night

Jordan shared highlights from his night on Instagram, posting a photo of himself on the red carpet at DJ Khalid’s welcome reception.

“Cincoro toasted alongside @DJKhaled, @Wethebest, @Jumpman23, and esteemed attendees at a stunning Welcome Reception in Miami,” he captioned the image. “The evening was filled with celebration and connection ahead of the We the Best Golf Classic.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cincoro (@cincoro)

The former college basketball player kept his outfit casual with a hoodie and T-shirt, while Murphy, who was married to comedian Eddie Murphy from 1993 to 2005, donned a white halter dress accented with silver jewelry.

Marcus Jordan Ended His Relationship with Larsa Pippen Earlier This Year

The outing comes months after Jordan officially ended his relationship with ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ star Larsa Pippen in March, following a year of dating. The 50-year-old denied at the time that their separation had nothing to do with their 16-year age difference. Pippen instead claimed that Jordan just wasn’t her “guy.”

“I just think we’re on a different journey, you know?” she said, per Page Six. “I feel like I have to be true to who I am, what I’m doing and what he’s doing, you know? I want him to be happy. He’s a great guy, but I just don’t feel like it’s for me.”

The television personality also asserted that she has been focusing on laying low with her romantic life. “I think from my last relationship, it was so public that I think in this chapter of my life, I want to keep certain things to myself and not be so overly open because it just didn’t work out well for me, my last situation,” she elaborated

Jordan has since moved on with blonde beauty Ashley Stevenson, though it appears their summer romance was brief.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Is Prince Harry’s Life With Meghan Markle What Princess Diana Wanted For Him? Duke of Sussex Reveals

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News