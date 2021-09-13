Louise Thompson & Fiancé Ryan Libbey Are Expecting A Baby Boy

Advertisement
Actress Louise Thompson revealed on Sunday that she and her fiancé Ryan Libbey are expecting a baby boy.
The couple uploaded the same video on their Instagram accounts revealing the gender of the baby.
Advertisement
Louise Thompson captioned the video as: “Gender reveal”.
Trending
In the video, Louise Thompson along with her fitness guru fiance are seen with a baseball bat. As Louise throws a ball at Ryan Libbey and he hits it, blue smoke breaks out of the ball, revealing that a baby boy will be joining them soon.
The post was received with thousands of messages congratulating the parents-to-be.
Congratulations Louise Thompson & Ryan Libbey! We can’t wait to see more pictures and videos in the near future.
For more updates, stick to Koimoi.
Must Read: Travis Scott Did Not Mention Kylie Jenner In His MTV VMAs Speech, Was It Intentional?
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube
Advertisement
Advertisement