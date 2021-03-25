Lizzo Declares Herself Single After Cozying Up With A Mystery Man In Malibu

Singer LIZZO has declared herself “single” after she was photographed cosying up to a mystery man in Malibu, California.

The Truth Hurts hitmaker sparked rumours of a new romance after images obtained by Britain’s The Sun newspaper showed her hugging and kissing a male companion on the balcony of her beachside pad over the weekend (20-21Mar21), but she has been quick to shut down the chatter, suggesting she was just having a little fun.

Lizzo took to Instagram on Tuesday (23Mar21) to flaunt her curves in a black bralette and panties as she playfully spanked her butt for the camera, captioning the post, “SINGLE”, as she added a winking face emoji.

The singer, Lizzo is believed to have been single since breaking into the mainstream music industry with her debut album, Cuz I Love You, in 2019, when she admitted the project was mostly inspired by her first major heartbreak.

At the time, she told Rolling Stone, “As f**ked up as it sounds, I needed that heartbreak experience. I’m not sad, because I use the pain so constructively. It’s inevitable. The pain is human experience.” (MT/WNWCSU/LOT)

