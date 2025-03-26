Mean Girls remains a crowd favorite, years after it hit theaters. The 2004 comedy nailed high school drama with sharp humor and unforgettable characters. Lindsay Lohan, as Cady Heron, gave one of her most iconic performances. But here’s a fun fact: her hairstyle had a surprising inspiration.

When the movie was released, it was a hit. Critics and fans praised its sharp take on teen life. It showed the ugly side of high school cliques in a way that felt real. Plus, it had a killer cast. Rachel McAdams as Regina George set the gold standard for movie mean girls. But let’s not forget Lohan. She originally auditioned for Regina but ended up playing Cady. Looking back, it’s hard to picture her in any other role. She nailed Cady’s journey from innocent newbie to full-blown Queen Bee.

And let’s talk about that transformation. One of Cady’s most memorable looks? The dramatic entrance at her house party. Dressed in a black-and-white mini dress, with a choker to match, she looked every bit the “it girl.” But her hair? That was all Lohan’s choice.

“I wanted it like Jennifer Aniston,” Lohan revealed in a Vogue interview. If you look closely, the resemblance is clear. Cady’s sleek, layered style mirrored Aniston’s signature Friends look. Sure, Lohan’s version was longer, but the vibe was unmistakable. A little flip here, some face-framing layers there.

Here’s another cool detail. Cady’s hair is parted to the left. In film, that’s often a subtle hint that a character is shifting towards the dark side. Coincidence? Maybe. But knowing how much detail went into Mean Girls, it’s probably not.

The film’s influence hasn’t faded. New generations still quote its iconic lines. And even nearly two decades later, people are still noticing new details—like Lohan’s nod to Aniston’s famous haircut.

Mean Girls had everything. A sharp script, a stellar cast, and fashion moments still talked about today. And now, fans have another fun fact to add to the list: Cady Heron’s party hair had a little help from Rachel Green.

