Lady Gaga is known for making and breaking stereotypical concepts in fashion. She has always put her daring fashion self forward and never cared about what other people thought. At the 2010 MTV VMA Awards, Gaga chose to make an iconic fashion moment by wearing an outfit made out of real meat. Back at that time, it had sparked controversies, leading netizens to bash the singer-turned-actress left, right, and center.

But she stood her ground and explained why she wore what she wore at the event. This look has gone into the history of legendary bold and daring fashion affair. Gaga even inspired many artists, including Julia Fox, Doja Cat, and others, to follow in her footsteps in showcasing bold attire choices. Scroll ahead to read more about it.

When Lady Gaga chose to dress up from head-to-toe in real meat, it not only created a buzz online but also started heated arguments everywhere. PETA was the first one to call her out on her sartorial choice. As per the IBTimes report, Ingrid Newkirt, PETA’s founder, dropped an official statement against it. She stated, “In her line of business, Lady Gaga has a hard time being ‘over the top’, and wearing a dress made from cuts of dead cows is offensive enough to elicit comment, but someone should whisper in her ear that more people are upset by butchery than are impressed by it – and that means a lot of young people will not be buying her records if she keeps it up.”

She further claimed, “Meat is the decomposing flesh of an abused animal who didn’t want to die, and after being under the TV lights, it would smell like the rotting flesh that it is and likely be crawling with maggots – not too attractive, really.”

Lady Gaga was seen wearing a sleeveless outfit featuring layers of meat forming the shape of a dress with textured fringes at the hemline. She completed the look with a real meat small vintage hat donned as a hair accessory and a pair of shoes wrapped with real meat. The songstress accentuated with a chunky, stone-studded neckpiece, matching bracelets on both hands, and rings. For the makeover, she chose dramatic eyes and bold red lips to go with the whole getup.

When the controversies started to go out of hand, Lady Gaga explained the reason behind the concept of wearing such a costume. She stood by her point and stated that it was inspired by her speech ‘The Prime Rib of America’ in which she requested US Military not to be biased against the homosexuals in the army. She said, “You saw the prime rib of America speech so you knew it was about equality, but nobody else knew that. Everyone just saw pork. It wasn’t pork! It was prime rib and plain steak.”

Well, no one like Lady Gaga. What do you think?

