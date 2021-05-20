Sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian are snapped sunbathing in bikinis in a new image that the former posted on Instagram, on Wednesday.

In the image, the sisters show off toned frames lounging on deckchairs. While Kourtney opts for an orange string bikini, Khloe sticks to much the same style of two-piece fashion but in white.

“Khaki wishes and cookie dreams, XO Jane and Suzanne,” Kourtney Kardashian wrote as caption of the picture alongside Khloe Kardashian.

Check out the picture ft Kourtney Kardashian & Khloe Kardashian below:

The image had garnered over 1,065,992 likes in about half a day of being posted.

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian recently made a lot of noise when beau Travis Barker found full support from his children to take their relationship to the next level.

“(The couple) may be ruffling a few feathers with their extreme PDA (but the kids) aren’t bothered by it. Of course, they roll their eyes, but they’re hip kids, they get it,” the insider went on. (The teenagers are) content with the way everything is right now… It’s such a cliche, but they really are just one, big happy family,” a source close to Life & Style shared.

