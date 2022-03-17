Kim Kardashian revealed Pete Davidson’s new ink on his chest happens to be her name. It seems like their relationship, which started from rumours ever since their SNL skit, is becoming serious minute by minute. This must really hurt Kanye West more than getting branded with a hot iron rod does.

For the unversed, Kim and Kanye split up last year. When speculations of her and Pete dating began, so did the rapper’s outburst on social media. Ye has also been targeting Kim K over the custodial rights over their four kids. While his fans are supporting him, many others have labelled this as ‘harassment.’

However, amongst all the drama between Kim Kardashian’s new beau Pete Davidson and Kanye West, the new couple are enjoying their time together. From romantic dinner dates to showing off hickeys, they are doing it all. Now, the make-up mogul has also boasted a new tatt that the comedian got.

While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kim Kardashian promoted her new Hulu series, The Kardashians. Later she was also quizzed about her new romance with Pete Davidson and was asked about the fresh ink seen on the comedian’s chest after he shared a selfie of him to Kanye West while saying, “in bed with your wife.” “It’s my job as an interviewer to ask about the tattoo,” Ellen said.

“He posted this selfie … and [fans are] reading into it, saying that there’s a tattoo that says ‘Kim,'” she added. To this, the KUWTK star replied, “He has a few tattoos, a few cute ones, that he got.” After asking to elaborate more on that, Kim described them as “cutesy things,” added, “My favorite one … says, ‘My girl is a lawyer.’”

Kim Kardashian revealed that the ‘Kim’ tattoo on Pete Davidson “isn’t a tattoo, it’s actually a branding.” “Because he wanted to do something that was really different,” she continued. The SKIMS owner also addressed going Instagram official with Pete. “I have the cutest pictures of us, and I want to be like, “Oh, my God, we’re so cute,” but then I’m like, “Don’t be so desperate. Don’t be posting so much, just give a glimpse,”‘ she said.

