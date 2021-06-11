Kim Kardashian is going through a really low point in her life after the divorce from her husband, Kanye West. We all know that their marriage was going through a rough patch, but what led to them taking this big step is still unclear. Talking about Keeping Up With The Kardashian, the reality show has come to a glorious end after 20 seasons, and the finale episode was rather an emotional ride where the diva opened up about the trouble she faced when marriaged.

Kim was seen talking to her mother, Kris Jenner, about why her estranged husband Kanye was not right for her. We are sure that you all must be wanting to know everything about this. So keep reading further.

For the unversed Kim Kardashian had filed for divorce from Kanye West in February. In the Keeping Up With The Kardashian finale, she disclosed, “I’m going to a therapist. Let me work on myself and see where I’m at – and that’s what I’m so excited for, just waking up at 40 and realising, I just want total happiness.”

Kim Kardashian also revealed that she is aware of the fact that “complete bliss is not a full reality,” she confessed that even if she “can have it more of the majority of the time” is all she wants to do, “wherever that takes me.”

Kim further said that she only wants pure happiness, which is the only thing she is currently working on. Well, don’t we all want this?

Shedding light on being lonely in her marriage with Kanye West, Kim Kardashian admitted that she doesn’t “have a life to share that with” and while she obviously has her and West’s wonderful four kids – North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 – “but am I just gonna sit here and think, ‘Okay, my kids fulfil me, and I’m good?'”

“I never thought I was lonely… I always thought that’s totally fine. I could just have my kids, my husband moves from state to state,” Kardashian explained before elaborating, “And I just am on this ride with him, and I was okay with that, and then after turning 40 this year, I realised, ‘No, I don’t want a husband that lives in a completely different state to me.’ I thought, ‘Oh my God, that’s when we’re getting along the best,’ but then that is sad to me, and that’s not what I want.”

As for what she’s looking for in a husband, Kim Kardashian revealed, “I want someone that we have the same shows in common. I want someone that wants to work out with me every single day… the little things are what I don’t have. I have all the big things. I have the extravagant, everything you could possibly imagine – and no one will ever do it like that; I know that you know what I mean? And I’m grateful for those experiences – but I think I’m ready for the smaller experiences that I think will mean a lot.”

Now we can only hope that Kim gets all this small happiness in her life ahead. What do you think about her statements? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

