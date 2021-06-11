If there is one film that has infused mixed emotion amid the masses across the globe, it has to DC’s Aquaman 2. You already know why mixed. Starring Jason Momoa and Amber Heard, the film has stayed in the headlines for a year because of the controversy. Thank Heard for it. But while the cancel culture still haunts the studio and the project, the team seems to be functioning well. The director James Wan has now decided to reveal the new title of the sequel.

Aquaman 2 is the sequel to the Atlantis saga that stars Jason Momoa as the titular character and Amber as the fiery Mera. The project helmed by James Wan has been the talk of the town for months, and the production of the same was on in low profile. But if the latest post by Wan is to be believed it has begun in full swing, and not just that it has an official new title too. Read on to know everything you should about the same, and also the new title reveals post.

James Wan took to Instagram and shared a picture of the new title of the underwater saga. And the new title is Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom. Yes, you heard that right, there is again no numeric in the title. Warner Bros has somehow distanced themselves from using numbers in their titles, and they continue that habit in the Jason Momoa starrer to. The pictures shared by James Wan have the new title with waves in the background on a laptop screen. Another has him standing on the sets, while a screen in the background has the new title flashing. He captioned it, “The tide is rising”.

Catch the new title reveal!

Meanwhile, Jason Momoa is super excited for Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom. The actor while talking on The Drew Barrymore Show recently said, “After we ended the first one I went in with my writing partner and we dreamed up the second one and we went in and pitched the idea. The best thing I can give you is that I love it so much that I participated in the writing of it. And so, we did the first treatment and then James and our original writer David finished it off.”

The Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom star added, “And all of our hearts are in it. Instead of just getting a script and doing that, you are 100% being encouraged by your director and co-writers. So that’s exciting for me and I’m excited to go over there. I leave in July, and we start filming.”

