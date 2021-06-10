American sitcom Friends is one of the most popular and most-watched shows around the world. Even after 27 years, the show is much loved around the world. But popular comedian and actor Jerry Seinfield accused the makers of the show of plagiarizing his ideas. Scroll down to know more.

Jerry Seinfield is well known for his playing a semi-fictionalized version of himself in the sitcom Seinfeld, which he along with Larry David wrote it. The show aired on American television in 1989 and there was nothing else like it on television. The show quickly became one of the most beloved, enduring comedies of all time.

Both Seinfield and Friends have some noticeable similarities. Both shows are set in New York City and both showcases young single friend groups who don’t associate with their families much. Even though there are some differences between the two shows, the comedian feels that David Crane and Marta Kaufman have blatantly ripped him off.

Jerry Seinfeld during a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter said, “We thought, ‘They [Friends creators] wanna do our show with better-looking people. That’s what they’re doing here and we thought, ‘That should work.’” Larry David too agreed with his claim and said, “He’s right. We all knew it. Just look at it — a group of friends in New York.”

However, it is worth pointing out that the popular American sitcom Friends may have been about friends based in New York, but the overall messaging and structure of the show veered into a different place. Interestingly, many other shows apart from Friends have taken inspiration from the premise of Seinfeld – like Sex and the City, another show about single friends in the city.

What do you think about Jerry Seinfeld’s claim about plagiarism against Friends creators? Let us know in the comments.

