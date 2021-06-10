Audible, a leading provider of spoken-word entertainment, today launches globally a new Audible Original, six-part podcast Coupledom with Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba on the power of partnerships in business, activism, love and life. The podcast was created by award-winning actor, producer and DJ Idris Elba (OBE), and model and co-founder of S’able Labs, Sabrina Elba and it sees them dig into what makes successful relationships thrive with some of the world’s most renowned duos.

In every episode, the Elbas will delve into the world of extraordinary partnerships with an all-star line-up of guests including: Kris Jenner & Kim Kardashian West, Ben & Jerry, Christian Louboutin & Mika, Nadiya & Abdal Hussain, Tommy & Codie Oliver and Mary & Sharon Bishop Baldwin.

Coupledom with Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba examines the power of successful partnerships and the challenges of maintaining them, whether it’s how to build a lasting dynamic that provides inspiration for decades, or embarking on a public battle for your relationship to even be recognised. Leading each episode with their own partnership’s strengths and challenges, Idris and Sabrina will engage in frank, free-flowing and thought-provoking discussions for listeners to incorporate into their own partnership. The series will also explore challenging first-hand experiences of arranged marriage, discrimination and representation.

Coupledom with Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba, an Audible original podcast is available to download from the 24th of June (for Audible members or free with Audible’s 30-day trial)

Episode descriptions:

Ep 1: Nadiya & Abdal Hussain: Rearranged

Can you imagine building a life with someone you had barely met? Idris & Sabrina sit down with Nadiya Hussain – the breakout star of The Great British Bake Off – and her husband Abdal to talk about living in an arranged marriage, and how that marriage had to change when Nadiya entered the public eye.

Ep 2: Ben Cohen & Jerry Greenfield: On Purpose

After achieving financial success that most entrepreneurs could only dream of, the founders of Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream discovered something surprising: it wasn’t enough. That realisation sent them on a shared journey to build an entirely different kind of business.

Ep 3: Mary & Sharon Bishop-Baldwin: A Shelter in the Storm

For most of us, wedding planning means shopping for dresses and touring venues. For Mary & Sharon, it meant suing the government for the right to get married in the first place. Their case – which went all the way to the US Supreme Court – was a pivotal milestone in the fight for marriage equality. How did their partnership sustain them through their decade long legal battle – and why was it a battle they felt called to take on in the first place?

Ep 4: Tommy & Codie Oliver: Putting Love to Work

Tommy & Codie Oliver launched their docu-series Black Love to highlight positive examples of Black relationships. But it wasn’t just a professional interest – shortly after starting the show they got married and had a family. How are they managing a marriage and a business without ruining either?

Ep 5: Christian Louboutin & Mika: The Power of Play

When pop-star Mika needed a pair of comfortable shoes for a concert, he looked to an unusual source: Christian Louboutin. Christian didn’t design menswear but he agreed to take the job anyway. Their collaboration would spawn Christian’s first menswear line and result in a life-long friendship between the two. In this episode, we explore one of fashion’s most surprising – and fruitful – creative partnerships.

Ep 6: Kim Kardashian West & Kris Jenner: Fame & Family

When Kim Kardashian West goes to Kris Jenner for advice, it’s not just a daughter asking her mother for support. Kris is also Kim’s manager and has helped Kim grow her personal brand into a billion-dollar business spanning entertainment, cosmetics, and fashion.

The Audible Original podcast is executive produced by the duo and co-produced by Awfully Nice and S’able Labs; the Elbas recently launched partnerships brand. S’able, founded in 2020, is a community and platform for partnerships of all kinds to share, connect, support and inspire. Coupledom has been redefined by the Elbas and S’able Labs to convey the realm of shared experiences between two partners, in life or business, creating extraordinary outcomes which is demonstrated throughout podcast series. The series also features an original score by Amanda Jones in close collaboration with music enthusiast, rapper and DJ, Idris Elba.

Sabrina Elba, co-host of Coupledom with Idris and Sabrina Elba, said: “Coupledom to myself and Idris, means the realm of shared experiences between two partners in life or business, creating extraordinary outcomes. In our Audible Original podcast, we’ve truly been able to explore ‘Coupledom’ through some of the world’s most interesting duos for honest, unguarded discussions about all the complexities of living a shared life. I’ve taken so many lessons from our guests’ unique partnerships and I hope listeners of the podcast will be just as inspired as I have been.”

Aurelie De Troyer, Senior Vice President of International Content at Audible, said: “Idris and Sabrina have found a powerful opportunity for our listeners to self-develop in business, love and life. They bring a diverse range of incredibly successful couples to the table, drilling in to how they tick, revealing lessons for us all to learn from and to apply in different aspects of our lives. The podcast allows us to hear the honest and intimate stories about the Elbas’ own struggles, whilst also bringing us closer to their guests than we’ve ever been before. We are excited about our own collaboration with Idris and Sabrina who debut in podcasting with Audible.”

