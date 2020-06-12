Jerry Seinfeld On Taking A Course In Scientology: "It's Extremely Intellectual & Clinical..."

Legendary stand-up comedian Jerry Seinfeld admitted that he once took a course in Scientology, but said that he never pursued it.

The comedian opened up about taking up the course at Marc Maron’s podcast “WTF”, reports dailymail.co.uk.

When questioned “why does everyone say you were a Scientologist once”, Seinfeld said he took a course in Scientology back in 1975. “I did a course in Scientology in, like, 1975. I found it very interesting, but I never pursued it,” Jerry Seinfeld said.

He said that he enjoyed Scientology’s “emphasis on ethical behaviour” and found it fascinating, but he didn’t like the aspect of “avoiding negative people”.

Jerry Seinfeld added that the scientology class he took was in New York, and didn’t give any more details.

The comedian also said that he is not really religious, adding that he is Jewish and “we celebrate some of the big ones”.

Back in 2008, Jerry Seinfeld had opened up about his brief stint in scientology in an interview with Parade.

“Believe it or not…it’s extremely intellectual and clinical in its approach to problem-solving, which really appealed to me. It was very helpful,” he said.

