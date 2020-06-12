Pop Smoke’s New Album Is Delayed But His New Song ‘Make It Rain’ Ft. Rowdy Rebel Is Sure To Make It To Your Playlist!

Pop Smoke’s new album is desperately being awaited by fans. The American Rapper died in February this year and his album was announced last month for mid-June release.

While it was getting tough for everyone to wait any longer, Steven Victor, the manager of Pop Smoke announced yesterday that they will be delaying the release of the album till July 3 as a mark of respect to the ongoing movement #BlackLivesMatter.

According to pitchfork.com, Steven Victor has also launched a new nonprofit, Victor Victor Foundation to support black youth through voter registration efforts and other programs focused on mentorship and emotional support.

But at the same time, he made sure all the wait of the fans so far is worth it by releasing a single Make It Rain from the album.

Making the major announcement on Instagram, Steven Victor wrote, “Music is the tool of revolution. We have been watching, along with the rest of the world, as long overdue change starts to take root. We have seen Pop’s music become the soundtrack of the moment, unifying the masses.

Given recent events, we have decided to delay the release of his album out of respect for the movement. “Make It Rain” will be released this Friday, June 12th. The album will be released on July 3rd.

Please join us in celebrating Pop Smoke’s legacy. 💫💫💫.”

However, in the post, they kept the name of another artist hidden who will be featuring in the song. This was revealed by Steven in his latest post that the artist will be none other than Rowdy Rebel.

Well, as promised the song is out now and all of you can enjoy it on loop. Check out below!

