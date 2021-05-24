From The Weeknd To Taylor Swift, Pop Smoke & BTS – Check Out Who Won What At The Billboard Music Awards 2021 Here
From The Weeknd To Taylor Swift, Pop Smoke & BTS – Check Out Who Won What At The Billboard Music Awards 2021 HereCredit : Getty, Facebook/The Weeknd, Wikipedia

Another award night was hosted a couple of hours ago celebrating the best in music, and it was a star-studded affair. The crème de la crème of the music industry graced the Billboard Music Awards 2021 hosted by Nick Jonas in an in-person ceremony – the first to take place since the COVID-19 vaccinations were made available in the US.

The Weeknd, dominated the BBMA night and took home a total of 10 BBMAs, including Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Radio Songs, Top R&B Artist and more. The next singer to take the most Billboard Music Awards home was Pop Smoke, including Top New Artist. Bad Bunny and BTS followed with four wins each.

From The Weeknd to Taylor Swift, BTS and – Check out who won what at the Billboard Music Awards 2021 here:

TOP ARTIST
Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd

TOP NEW ARTIST
Gabby Barrett
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Pop Smoke
Rod Wave

TOP MALE ARTIST
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd

Top Female Artist
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Dua Lipa
Megan Thee Stallion
Taylor Swift

TOP DUO/GROUP
AC/DC
AJR
BTS
Dan + Shay
Maroon 5

TOP BILLBOARD 200 ARTIST
Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Post Malone
Taylor Swift

TOP HOT 100 ARTIST
DaBaby
Drake
Dua Lipa
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd

TOP STREAMING SONGS ARTIST
DaBaby
Drake
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd

TOP SONG SALES ARTIST
Justin Bieber
BTS
Megan Thee Stallion
Morgan Wallen
The Weeknd

TOP RADIO SONGS ARTIST
Justin Bieber
Lewis Capaldi
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
The Weeknd

TOP SOCIAL ARTIST (FAN-VOTED)
BLACKPINK
BTS
Ariana Grande
SB19
Seventeen

TOP R&B ARTIST
Jhené Aiko
Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
Doja Cat
The Weeknd

TOP R&B MALE ARTIST
Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
The Weeknd

TOP R&B FEMALE ARTIST
Jhené Aiko
Doja Cat
SZA

TOP RAP ARTIST
DaBaby
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke

TOP RAP MALE ARTIST
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke

Top Rap Female Artist
Cardi B
Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie

TOP COUNTRY ARTIST
Gabby Barrett
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen

TOP COUNTRY MALE ARTIST
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen

TOP COUNTRY FEMALE ARTIST
Gabby Barrett
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood

TOP COUNTRY DUO/GROUP
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae

Top Rock Artist
AC/DC
AJR
Five Finger Death Punch
Machine Gun Kelly
twenty one pilots

TOP LATIN ARTIST
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna

TOP LATIN MALE ARTIST
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna

TOP LATIN FEMALE ARTIST
Becky G
Karol G
Rosalía

TOP LATIN DUO/GROUP
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Eslabón Armado
Los Dos Carnales

TOP DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST
The Chainsmokers
Kygo
Lady Gaga
Marshmello
Surf Mesa

TOP CHRISTIAN ARTIST
Casting Crowns
Elevation Worship
for KING & COUNTRY
Carrie Underwood
Zach Williams

Top Gospel Artist
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Maverick City Music
Kanye West

TOP BILLBOARD 200 ALBUM
Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die
Lil Baby, My Turn
Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon
Taylor Swift, Folklore
The Weeknd, After Hours

Top R&B Album
Jhené Aiko, Chilombo
Chris Brown & Young Thug, Slime & B
Doja Cat, Hot Pink
Kehlani, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t
The Weeknd, After Hours

TOP RAP ALBUM
DaBaby, Blame It On Baby
Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die
Lil Baby, My Turn
Lil Uzi Vert, Eternal Atake
Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon

TOP COUNTRY ALBUM
Gabby Barrett, Goldmine
Sam Hunt, Southside
Chris Stapleton, Starting Over
Carrie Underwood, My Gift
Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album

TOP ROCK ALBUM
AC/DC, Power Up
Miley Cyrus, Plastic Hearts
Glass Animals, Dreamland
Machine Gun Kelly, Tickets to My Downfall
Bruce Springsteen, Letter to You

TOP LATIN ALBUM
Anuel AA, Emmanuel
Bad Bunny, El Último Tour Del Mundo
Bad Bunny, Las que no iban a salir
Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG
J Balvin, Colores

TOP DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM
DJ Snake, Carte Blanche
Gryffin, Gravity
Kygo, Golden Hour
Lady Gaga, Chromatica
Kylie Minogue, Disco

TOP CHRISTIAN ALBUM
Bethel Music, Peace
Elevation Worship, Grave Into Gardens
Carrie Underwood, My Gift
We The Kingdom, Holy Water
Zach Williams, Rescue Story

TOP GOSPEL ALBUM
Koryn Hawthorne, I AM
Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Royalty: Live at the Ryman
Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1
Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 2
Kierra Sheard, Kierra

TOP HOT 100 SONG PRESENTED BY ROCKSTAR
24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior, “Mood”
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”
Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

TOP STREAMING SONG
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”
Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “WHATS POPPIN”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

TOP SELLING SONG
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”
BTS, “Dynamite”
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé, “Savage”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

TOP RADIO SONG
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”
Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”
Harry Styles, “Adore You”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

TOP COLLABORATION (FAN-VOTED)
24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior, “Mood”
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”
Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “WHATS POPPIN”

TOP R&B SONG
Jhené Aiko ft. H.E.R., “B.S.”
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo, “Intentions”
Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
Doja Cat, “Say So”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

TOP RAP SONG
24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior, “Mood”
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “WHATS POPPIN”
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé, “Savage”

Top Country Song
Jason Aldean, “Got What I Got”
Gabby Barrett, “I Hope”
Lee Brice, “One of Them Girls”
Morgan Wallen, “Chasin’ You”
Morgan Wallen, “More Than My Hometown”

Top Rock Song
AJR, “Bang!”
All Time Low ft. Blackbear, “Monsters”
Glass Animals, “Heat Waves”
Machine Gun Kelly ft. Blackbear, “my ex’s best friend”
twenty one pilots, “Level of Concern”

Top Latin Song
Bad Bunny, “Yo Perreo Sola”
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”
Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”
Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái”
Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers, “Caramelo”

Top Dance/Electronic Song
Lady Gaga, “Stupid Love”
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain on Me”
SAINt JHN, “Roses (Imanbek Remix)”
Surf Mesa ft. Emilee, “ily (i love you baby)”
Topic & A7S, “Breaking Me”

Top Christian Song
Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake, “Graves Into Gardens”
for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly, “TOGETHER”
Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship, “The Blessing (Live)”
Tauren Wells ft. Jenn Johnson, “Famous For (I Believe)”
Zach Williams & Dolly Parton, “There Was Jesus”

Top Gospel Song
Koryn Hawthorne, “Speak To Me”
Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music, “Movin’ On”
Marvin Sapp, “Thank You For It All”
Tye Tribbett, “We Gon’ Be Alright”
Kanye West ft. Travis Scott, “Wash Us In The Blood”

The Billboard Music Awards 2021 were held in-person at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on May 23 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.

The finalists and winner of the Billboard Music Awards 2021 were based on fundamental fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, and social engagement. This year’s awards were based on the chart period of March 21, 2020, through April 3, 2021. The fan-voted categories this year’s BBMA were the top social artist and top collaboration.

