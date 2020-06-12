James Bond Fame Peirce Brosnan To Star In A Sci-Fi Thriller Titled ‘Youth’

Jams Bond fame Pierce Brosnan will star in Brett Martys feature-film adaptation of “Youth“, adapted from Marty’s short film of the same name. The sci-fi thriller will also mark Marty’s feature directorial debut.

Based on the 2016 short film, the project is set in a future not far from now, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Brosnan, 67, will be seen as an engineer, who is about to retire at age 70, when his company pays him to undergo a procedure called “Renewal” to rewind his body’s biological clock. The process goes wrong, with his aging accelerating rapidly, and that’s when he attempts a more dangerous treatment.

Marty co-wrote the screenplay with Josh Izenberg and Amelia Whitcomb. Jib Polhemus, Paul Schiff and Martin Brennan will produce, with Laura Bickford and Hannah Leader executive producing the project.

A while ago, Halle Berry has shared that “James Bond” star Pierce Brosnan once saved her from choking while filming “Die Another Day”.

She made the revelation when she appeared on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon”, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“I was supposed to be all sexy, trying to seduce him with a fig, and then I end up choking on it and he had to get up and do the Heimlich,” said the actress, who was seen as Jinx in 2002’s “Die Another Day”.

