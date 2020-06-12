Black Panther 2: Beyonce Signs A $100 Million Deal For The Film With Disney?

A while ago Netflix released a documentary on the queen of hearts, Beyonce. The documentary featured her performance at 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, written and produced by the Single Ladies singer herself. Now, if the reports are to be believed, she has signed a $100 million deal with Disney for Black Panther 2.

For the unversed, Black Panther featured Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira in pivotal roles. The film was released in 2018 and did incredibly well at the box office.

Beyonce recently voiced for Disney’s The Lion King as Nala. The buzz around the film was crazy and one of the major reasons was the Single Ladies singer’s voice. Now, a report by The Sun revealed that Beyonce might be a part of Black Panther 2.

A source close to the publication revealed: “Beyoncé has become a major player for Disney and is the perfect fit for their brand…and now they’re keen to secure her for more projects.”

The deal is rumoured to be $100 million and Beyonce will be involved in Black Panther’s soundtrack as well as two more films under the colossal banner. Although it’s unclear what kind of involvement will we get to see on her part, it is rumoured that one of them is going to be like Elephants which was voiced by the Duchess Of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

There’s nothing concrete about the deal yet. Beyonce and Disney are still negotiating on the terms and if at all this is happening, guess who’s going to be the new Disney Princess? QUEEN B, you guys!

We can’t wait for the deal announcement.

