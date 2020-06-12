Angelina Jolie Approached Justin Theroux To Take REVENGE From Jennifer Aniston?

Brad Pitt is being linked to numerous women currently. But amid it all, both Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston are time and again dragged. Some state that the two hate each other, while other allege there’s still a rivalry over their mutual ex-husband. Now, adding to it all, is a rumour that the Salt actress tried to associate with Justin Theroux for revenge.

For the unversed, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt met on the sets of Mr. & Mrs. Smith. They both ignited spark, and Brad divorced Jennifer Aniston in 2005. While the FRIENDS actress was heart-broken for long, she finally gave love another chance. Jen got married to Justin Theroux in 2015. Owing to rumours around Brad and Aniston’s reconciliation – Jolie reportedly tried to take revenge in the ugliest manner.

It all happened after Brad Pitt was spotted for Jennifer Aniston’s birthday party last year. A source close to Heat revealed it all as, “It’s no secret in Hollywood that Angelina and Jen can’t stand one another, but many people thought that their feud had fizzled out. But that all changed when Brad [Pitt] and Jen reignited their friendship, and Ange was really upset after Brad very publicly attended Jen’s 50th birthday party.”

Furthermore, Angelina tried to collaborate on a movie with Jennifer Aniston’s ex-husband Justin Theroux. “She knows that getting close to Justin in a professional setting will drive Jen crazy. There are a number of projects that Justin is already attached to, and producers would love Ange to come on board. It’s going to be a bitter pill for Jen to swallow, but Ange wants to send a clear message to her that they’re even now, and she needs to be treated with more respect.”

However, leading Hollywood police Gossip Cop later debunked all of these rumours. The report stated that Jennifer Aniston is good enough friends with Justin Theroux. So, him being a part of Angelina Jolie’s ‘imaginary plot’ is not possible.

