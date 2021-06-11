The Batman: Robert Pattinson Starrer’s Climax Revealed & It’s Devastating?

It is a pretty widely known fact that Matt Reeves is placing his The Batman saga in the continuity and realm of its own in the DC universe. The film, as of yet, is in no mood to brush shoulders with any other timeline. This has given the filmmaker quite a free hand to develop an entirely new version by taking inspirations from different comic version. Seems like Robert Pattinson starrer is getting a climax that is unusual and hard-hitting.

The Batman stars Robert in the titular role and has been in the making since forever. While the trailer that released last year set the tone as what we should expect from the film, the latest speculations have a shocking update on the same. As per some birdies, the climax of the Matt Reeves directorial is not hopeful but devastating and that has left us all worried. Read on to know everything you should about this most shocking update of the day.

If the latest gossip on We Got This Covered is to go by, Gotham will be ruled by the villains at the end of The Batman. By now we know Paul Dano’s Riddler is the main antagonist in the Cape Crusader saga. Now reports say that Riddler is all set to flood Gotham city and turn it into a post-apocalyptic wasteland. The inspiration behind this, as per the portal, seems to be the event in Batman: Zero Year, where Riddler does the same while being at loggerheads with younger Bat.

The report also claims that The Batman in the conclusion will set up a few more baddies. They are said to be Mr Freeze and Deathstroke. This possibly looks like a trial to set the premise for a sequel and show a city ruled by villains and Cape Crusader coming to rescue. There is no confirmation on this. We will have to wait for the film to finally hit the big screens.

