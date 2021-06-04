Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been in the headlines for the troubles in the marriage and then Kim filing for divorce. For those who do not remember, Kim filed for divorce in February this year after months of news surrounding speculation of a break. Now, the mother of four has shared her side of things.

During the recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim broke down while discussing the problems in her marriage and split from Kanye West. Read on to know more about her first public comment on the same.

During Thursday’s (June 3) episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian finally shed some light on the reason for the divorce. This revelation took place after Kim lashed out at the family about the cookies that they were gifted during their Lake Tahoe vacation, and Khloé Kardashian said her outburst stemmed from somewhere else.

As reported by US Weekly, in the latest episode of KUWTK, we hear Khloé Kardashian talk about Kim Kardashian and say that she “has been struggling privately behind [the] camera about her relationship.” While adding that it has been “tough” for Kim, the Good American co-founder said she “is clearly redirecting so much of her frustration and sadness and anger” on things that have nothing to do with what she’s going through.

When confronted by Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian said that things between her and Kanye West are “calm” now. However, Khloé talks about the “big fight” the couple had before the trip. Viewers then see past footage of Kim crying as Kylie Jenner sat next to her and Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian listened in.

Talking to her family, Kim said, “I just honestly can’t do this anymore.” The mother of four continued, “Why am I still in this place where I’m stuck for years? Like, he goes and moves to a different state every year. I have to be, like, together so I can raise the kids. He’s an amazing dad, he’s done an amazing job.” The couple is parents to four kids — North (7), Saint (5), Chicago (3) and Psalm (2).

While Kourtney Kardashian tried to soothe her sister, a tearful Kim Kardashian added, “I just think he deserves someone who will support his every move and go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming. I can’t do that.”

The SKIMS founder continued, “He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything, and I can’t. I feel like a f*cking failure. It’s my third f*cking marriage. Yeah, I feel like a f*cking loser. But I can’t even think about that. I want to be happy.”

For those who do not know, Kim Kardashian was previously married to Kris Humphries (2011-2013) and Damon Thomas (2000-2004). While Khloé told the camera present there that Kim “tried to protect their union at all costs,” Kim said she would not “live with the fighting and stuff like that if it was constant.”

In the preview for the series finale, Kim Kardashian hinted at her plans to end things with Kanye West. She is seen telling mom Kris Jenner, “I always just thought that I could have my kids, my husband moves from state to state, and then I realized, like, no, I didn’t come this far just to come this far and not be happy.”

