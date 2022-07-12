Kim Kardashian is one of the many celebrities from the west who has been a great influence on women over the last few years. Even though she recently denied going under the knife for any transformations on her body and claimed that botox is the only surgery she has gotten done, it is a known fact that the reality star has done way more than that to look the way she does, right now. In the most recent development, a young woman named Jennifer Pamplona has come forward to narrate her story about spending thousands to look like Kim.

For the unversed, Kim has lately been in the news for stating that her beauty standards are attainable. In the same interview she even mentioned that she takes laser treatment and now, the internet is slamming her endlessly for such contradicting statements.

Amidst all this drama, Jennifer Pamplona has come forward to narrate her story about how she got annoyed of looking like Kim Kardashian and even being called her doppelganger. According to The New York Post, the Versace model spent $600k to transform herself into a version of Kim but is now spending another $120k to go back to looking like her original self.

In a conversation with the same publication, Jennifer Pamplona said, “People would call me a Kardashian and it started to get annoying. I had worked and studied and was a businesswoman. I had done all these things and had all these achievements in my personal life, but I was only being recognized because I looked like a Kardashian.”

Jennifer Pamplona allegedly went through 40 surgeries and 8 of them were done on her bottoms in an attempt to mimic Kim Kardashian’s b*oty. This included butt implants and fat injections, amongst others.

“I discovered that I was addicted to surgery and I wasn’t happy, I was putting filler in my face like I was in the supermarket. It was an addiction and I got into a cycle of surgery equals fame and money, I just lost control of everything. I went through a lot of hard times.”, the Kim Kardashian doppelganger revealed.

Explaining how she met a professional in Istanbul who helped her go back to how she originally looked, Jennifer Pamplona said, “I had a face and neck lift, buccal fat removal, cat eye surgery, a lip lift and a nose job all at once. I went into the operation room as one person and I came out as another.”

Elaborating on the struggles she faced, the famous model that looked like Kim Kardashian said that she started bleeding from her cheeks at one point. ”I thought I was dying. I was thinking to myself, ‘What the hell have I done with my life?’”.

She also confirmed that she is on the road to recovery now and even with the bruises and swellings, she is positive.

