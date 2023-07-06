Kim Kardashian & Kourtney Kardashian Resolve Their Feud After The Former Pays A Sincere Apology, But The Drama Is Not Over Yet As Kanye West's Scandal Steps In

The drama between sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian has been touching the sky in the new season of The Kardashians. While the two have been battling about Kourt’s wedding in Italy, the duo has seemingly now made a truce after Kim apologised to her elder sister. Despite the apology, Kim’s life continues to be an emotional ride as she reacts to her ex-husband Kanye West’s antisemitic statements.

Kim and Kourtney belong to the popular American family, the Kardashian-Jenner clan. While Kourt is the eldest among her sisters, Kim is two years younger than her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian have been feuding after the latter accused her younger sister of using her Italy wedding with Travis Barker as a business opportunity. Kourt mentioned how Kim, who had collaborated with Dolce and Gabbana, brought outfits from the designer’s archives to her wedding. During the Thursday episode of The Kardashians, the Poosh founder said, “It feels awful that my sister used my wedding as a business opportunity.” She continued, “She chose the money over me. That’s why she never truly asked me. It’s not that she forgot to ask me or thought that I wouldn’t care. I think she wouldn’t have known what to do if my answer was no.”

Kim did not stay shut following Kourtney’s accusations and claimed that the latter stole her and Kanye West’s wedding ideas. She said, “I got married in Italy. Am I saying you copied me by getting married in Italy? Who performed at my wedding? Andrea Bocelli. Who performed at Kourtney’s wedding? Andrea Bocelli.”

As things were escalating, Kourtney Kardashian mentioned how the whole drama had affected their relationship. Reacting to the same, Kim paid a sincere apology by saying, “I could tell you a million things that would make it make sense, and you could tell me a million things that would make it not make sense. But all of this is beside the point because it happened, and we are where we’re at.” The SKIMS founder continued, “There’s nothing else I could say. I totally understand. I hear you. I’m sorry. I’m sorry that my choices put us in this situation. I’m happy for the experience, but I’m sad and sorry that that experience hurt you. Because that’s not what I would ever want to do or ever want to make you feel that way. And I’m sad that me choosing to do this would hurt you or our relationship.” To this, the 44-year-old socialite said, “Thank you for apologising and acknowledging it.”

While Kim and Kourtney both have finally put their differences behind them, Kim was still struggling with her ex-husband Kanye West‘s scandals. The 42-year-old opened up about how she feels after Kanye West’s antisemitic remarks that made him come under the bad light. As she expressed how she felt before Khloe Kardashian, Kim burst into tears and said, “I feel so bad for him. I don’t even think he feels bad for himself. I don’t even know if he knows how. I just feel so bad.”

Kim Kardashian further mentioned she is concerned about the rapper because he is the father of her children. She said, “The whole situation is sad and I don’t know how to emotionally manage it. I’m conflicted because I don’t ever want to jump in and be a part of the downfall for the father of my kids.”

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’s Storyline Is Now Probably Out – Thanks To ‘Doctor Strange’ Benedict Cumberbatch & His Recent Big Revelations!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News