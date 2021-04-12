Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been making the headlines for first a strained relationship and, now, co-parenting their kids while looking to finalize their divorce. A recent report has claimed that the communication between the two has mostly been revolving around their kids and business.

Since filing for divorce in February, Kardashian and West continue to co-parent their four kids – with Kanye visiting Califonia to be with them or Kim taking them over to his Wyoming ranch for a night. Sources now say the couple’s communication is minimal and below all they had to say.

Talking about the relationship between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West currently, a source was quoted by HollywoodLife saying, “Kim and Kanye are currently talking, but it’s not that often.” The insider further added, “They have had periods recently where they stopped and started again, but Kim will always take his calls. They’re not that close anymore which is really hard on both of them, especially Kim.”

The source even added that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s communication revolves only around the kids and business. The insider said, “They’ve really drifted apart in terms of communication over the last few months, even more so recently. When they’re talking it’s strictly about the kids or business type of stuff. Kanye will FaceTime when he wants to see the children and Kim is really great about that. He’s still seeing the kids they’re just keeping it all private and quiet and it’s not for long periods of time. She’s trying really, really hard when it comes to communicating.”

Since the split, Kanye has been residing at his ranch in Wyoming while Kim and the kids are based in California. Talking about West meeting the kids despite the miles between them, the source added, “Kim will take them up to Wyoming for a night or he’ll come out to California for a few days and stay with friends. That’s been their routine. It’s really on his schedule which can be frustrating.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are parents to North (8), Saint (5), Chicago (3), and Psalm (1), and they are trying their level best to maintain an environment that won’t affect them much amidst their divorce proceedings.

