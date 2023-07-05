The who’s who of Hollywood and the music industry marked their attendance at the Independence Day party hosted by 50-year-old billionaire Michael Rubin in the Hamptons. Also spotted at the mega event were Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady. The two were present under one roof at the same time, and the Internet is convinced that the duo is secretly dating. This comes after Kim has been openly talking about willing to go back to her ex-husband Kanye West. Scroll down to read the details.

Michael Rubin’s grand party saw A-listers like Leonardo Dicaprio, Ben Affleck, Usher, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Jay Z and Beyonce, among many others. Speaking of Kim Kardashian, the social media queen earlier dated SNL alum Pete Davidson for nine months. Tom Brady, on the other hand, parted ways with wife, Gisele Bundchen, after being together for more than a decade.

Shedding light on the latest appearances of Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady under one roof, according to The Sun, the two have been secretly dating as per the Internet a Reddit thread suspected their presence at the Fourth of July party. The pictures of Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady flooded the Internet, however, the two did not pose together for the camera. Kim had a gala time with her circle, whereas, Tom too hung out with his close pals. Kim opted for a white crop top and maxi skirt with mesh panels all over the outfit. Tom, on the other hand, looked dapper in an all-white casual summer outfit.

Take a look:

Hailey with LaLa, Kim Kardashian, Lori Harvey, Justine Skye and Kendall Jenner at Michael Rubin’s 4th of July party in The Hamptons, New York. (July 3, 2023) 🤍 pic.twitter.com/4ELU8mheKt — Hailey Bieber Source (@hrbsource) July 4, 2023

Quavo, Travis Scott, Tom Brady & Michael Rubin‼️🔥 pic.twitter.com/nx9EWvFvYd — RapTV (@Rap) July 4, 2023

A user commented on Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady’s secret dating rumour saying, “I’m wondering are we going to get a Kim and Tom Brady picture together? probably not.” Another quipped, “Kim looks like she’s being held at gunpoint in almost all the pics of her at this party.”

The next one posted, “Kris told her that she had to go and maintain those celeb connections” to which a person responded, “And Tom Brady was there!”

One user asserted, “”The fact that we have not honestly makes [their relationship] seem more plausible.” And, one shared, “They probably talk like they in a black mirror episode.”

An earlier shared post on Instagram by the popular gossip page, Deuxmoi claimed that Kim Kardashian is allegedly dating the former NFL star, Tom Brady. In the reel posted by the page, it said, “I have a potential new couple announcement.”

An insider told Deuxmoi that Kim and Tom were in touch because the former is “looking to buy property in this area where Tom has a vacation home.” The reel further claimed that they are ‘Just good friends’, but added the disclaimer saying they are ‘having fun’.

